Student arrested in Fraser after bringing gun to school, superintendent confirms

(WXYZ) — A Fraser High School student was arrested Monday after bringing a gun to school, the superintendent confirms.

Another student reportedly told administration about the gun. The school then worked with Fraser police to investigate and the gun was reportedly found in the student’s backpack.

The superintendent sent a letter home to Fraser Families, saying that it is not believed the student made any threats against students, staff of the community.

“We commend the person that reported the information as well as our team for their immediate actions in resolving this issue. In an abundance of caution, we have additional police presence on school property,” said superintendent Carrie Wozniak in a letter to families.