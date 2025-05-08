Student charged for accidental shooting on Thurston High School bus

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A student was shot on a school bus at Lee M. Thurston High School in Redford Township on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Watch our report in the video player below:

Student shot while on school bus at Thurston High School in Redford Township

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. as school was dismissing for the day near Schoolcraft and Inkster roads.

The student was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital by the Redford Township Fire Department in stable condition. The student is expected to be OK.

In an update on Thursday from Redford Township police, initial investigation found that the shooting was an accident.

The student who had the gun has been charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm causing injury and one count of the previous charge being in a weapon-free school zone.

Both the student and the victim are 15.

Prosecutors say the student brought the unsecured gun to school in his backpack, and while on the bus, the student was handling the firearm when it discharged.

According to police, charges are being pursued against the owner of the firearm.



See video from the scene below:

Scene video from Thurston High School

South Redford School District in a statement announced that the high school will be closed Thursday. After-school activities for the high school are also canceled Thursday, the district said in a letter to parents.

Other schools in the district will be open.