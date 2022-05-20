Student charged for allegedly bringing weapons, drugs to Summit High School prompting lockdown

(WXYZ) — A student at Summit High School has been charged with possessing a weapon and marijuana on school property after the school was locked down earlier this week.

The student, who we are not naming but is 18 years olld, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana on school property, one count of possession of a weapon in a weapon-free. school zone, and one c ount. of possession of an automatic weapon.

On Tuesday morning, Huron Township officers were dispatched to the high school after a suspicious package was found.

That suspicious package was a backpack that contained an airsoft gun, a knife, marijuana and alcohol. It was later found the backpack belonged to the student.

He was arraigned in court and given a $20,000 bond/10% bond and is not allowed to have contact with the high school, drugs or alcohol.