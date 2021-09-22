Student in custody after bringing gun to school, threatening security officer, Taylor police say

(WXYZ) — Taylor police say a high school student was taken into custody Wednesday after reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school and threatening a security officer.

Police say they responded to Taylor High School Wednesday morning after the 15-year-old student, who lives in Inkster, reportedly threatened to shoot the security officer. Police say they then found the student carrying a gun in a fanny pack around his waist.

The student is in custody and will be transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say no other students or staff were threatened or injured.

