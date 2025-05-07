Student shot while on school bus at Thurston High School in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A student was shot on a school bus at Lee M. Thurston High School in Redford Township on Wednesday afternoon, 7 News Detroit has learned.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at the school near Schoolcraft and Inkster roads.

The student was taken to the hospital by the Redford Township Fire Department in stable condition. The student is expected to be OK.

Everyone else on the bus is OK, we're told.

It's not clear at this time how the shooting happened. Police said they recovered the firearm and there is no threat to the community.

7 News Detroit saw several police officers at the school as well as the bus.

Police are continuing to investigate and say they will provide an update at a later time.

