Student threatens South Lyon High School on Snapchat

SOUTH LYON, Mich. -

Police are investigating a threat made against South Lyon High School over the weekend.

According to police, a 17-year-old student made a threat on Snapchat, asking another person if he wanted to join him in shooting up the school, similar to the mass shooting at a Florida school last week.

The school sent an email to parents: "This courageous student promptly informed the local authorities this weekend of a potential threat regarding South Lyon High School. Due to these swift actions, the local authorities and our administration were able to work collaboratively to investigate and prevent any issues."

The student was identified and removed from school. He is not in custody at this time, while the Oakland County Prosector's Office review charges.

The student's name is not being released.