Students at Fordson High School held a walkout on Thursday morning in protest of the Israel-Hamas War.

Chopper 7 was over the scene Thursday morning as students walked out of the high school and marched.

"We're all united. We're all for Palestine, and that we can all support without the fear of getting in trouble," one student told us.

"We can't stay silent. We cannot stay silent about what's going on in Palestine," another told us.