Students at St Patrick Catholic School & moving company team up to help others

Kim Russell
4:47 PM, Feb 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

White Lake, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - When children work together, they can accomplish amazing things. 

At the St Patrick Catholic School in White Lake this week they started collecting non-perishable food this week.  Their goal was to help those who the Open Door Outreach Center in Waterford helps to avoid hunger. 

The school has about 465 students in grades K-8.  They set a goal.  They wanted to collect 10,000 items.  They didn’t just accomplish that goal. Together they collected 18,742 canned goods, non-perishable food items, diapers and wipes.  The community then brought in an additional 2,000 items. 

The company Professional Movers volunteered to deliver the items.  It took two trips with a large moving truck to get the job done. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top