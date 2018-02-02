Students at St Patrick Catholic School & moving company team up to help others

White Lake, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - When children work together, they can accomplish amazing things.

At the St Patrick Catholic School in White Lake this week they started collecting non-perishable food this week. Their goal was to help those who the Open Door Outreach Center in Waterford helps to avoid hunger.

The school has about 465 students in grades K-8. They set a goal. They wanted to collect 10,000 items. They didn’t just accomplish that goal. Together they collected 18,742 canned goods, non-perishable food items, diapers and wipes. The community then brought in an additional 2,000 items.

The company Professional Movers volunteered to deliver the items. It took two trips with a large moving truck to get the job done.