Stoney Creek High School placed on lockdown; police say no active threat

(WXYZ) — Students at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills were placed on lockdown Tuesday.

According to Rochester Police, officers from the department and from the Oakland County Sherriff's office were searching the building during a lockdown, but there are no known threats.

In an email to parents, the district said an alarm sounded at the high school at 11:48 a.m. indicating the building was placed on lockdown.

As a precaution, Hart Middle School, Hugger Elementary School and North Hill Elementary School were also placed in lockdown, but they have since been given the all-clear.

An email just after 1 p.m. to parents said that law enforcement cleared the building of any threats and they were investigating the source of the lockdown alarm.

Police later said that students were going back to their fourth-hour class for attendance, and once attendance is taken, they will be dismissed.

Parents who are arriving at Stoney Creek are asked to go to the Hart Middle School parking lot, which is across the street.