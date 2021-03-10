Students protest alleged act of hate at Wayne State University now under police investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A couple of hundred students and supporters at Wayne State University took to the street in front of Atchison Hall where at least three acts of hate targeted a minority student.

A YouTube video shows how the door into a student’s dorm room was egged. On the door were Black Lives Matter stickers and an LGBT Pride flag.

Zoriana Martinez was the target of the act of hate. She was in the crowd in the protest and tells 7 Action News, “I hope that it was worth all the noise we’ve been making because they picked the wrong person to mess with honestly.”

WSU officials say they won’t tolerate this and an active police investigation is underway. Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt tells 7 Action News they have interviewed the students on the floor, they are getting tips to a hotline and they have asked Martinez if she has had any disputes with fellow students. There is limited access to student housing with COVID safety protocols. There are no surveillance cameras on residential floors, only in doorways into the buildings.

The organizer of the protest is Jeremiah Wheeler who says they are aware of the police investigation but adds, “We’re here because one of our peers one of our friends a part of our family has been violated. And nothing has been done to right the wrong.”

Martinez says the turnout at the protest makes her feel, “Amazing. It makes me feel like people are hearing me people are hearing other students like me other black students and that they want to see change.”

The full statement from WSU says: