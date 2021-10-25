Watch
News

Actions

Study: Community solar expansion in Michigan would contribute $1.5B to state economy

items.[0].image.alt
Mario Tama/Getty Images/Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nearly a third of the Earth's electricity will come from renewables by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.
Solar Panels
Posted at 6:03 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 06:03:42-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University study has concluded that community solar expansion in Michigan would contribute nearly $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over 30 years.

Researchers say the installation and ongoing maintenance of community solar projects would create 18,500 well-paying jobs, according to the East Lansing school.

The study examined the impact an expansion of 900 megawatt of community solar over five years would have in Michigan.

Community solar refers to a solar array located within a community where multiple customers can subscribe and receive credits on their utility bills for their share of the power that is produced, just as if the panels were on their own roofs.

The study was conducted this fall by Michigan State’s Product Center/Center for Economic Analysis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!