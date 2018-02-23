Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee may help you live longer

(WXYZ) - If you want to live a long life, some of the key ingredients may just be alcohol and coffee, according to a news study out of the University of California - Irvine.

Back in 2003, researchers started studying the lives of about 1,700 people from the ages of 90-99.

The findings may surprise you - it turns out that people who consumed moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee actually lived longer than those who avoid the beverages.

"Moderate amounts" are considered two glasses of wine or beer and two cups of coffee.

One of the lead authors of the study says he can't explain the findings.