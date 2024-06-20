Study finds 1 in 4 American households might have unsafe levels of lead in their yards

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, alarming findings reveal that nearly 1 in 4 American households have dangerously high lead levels in their outdoor yards.

This is very concerning because children often gather and play in front and back yards in residential neighborhoods. Many parents wouldn’t think that playing outside in the yard might be a potentially dangerous place for their kids.

Now, for this new study, researchers looked at a database of over 15,500 soil samples collected from different residential locations across the US. These areas included front yards, back yards, gardens, and alleyways. After analyzing the data, results showed that nearly a quarter of the samples exceeded the new federal lead level limit of 200 parts per million. And in households with multiple sources of lead exposure, close to 40% exceeded the new level of 100 parts per million.

As for how lead got into the soil, it could have come from cars that over decades, burned leaded gasoline. It could also result from emissions and pollutants released into the air from factories and industrial facilities, as well as residue from degraded lead-based paint. Homes located near busy roadways and older fences with chipped or peeling paint can have higher lead levels in the soil.

In January, the Environmental Protection Agency lowered the screening level of lead in soil, a standard that had been in place for 30 years.

The EPA, short for the Environmental Protection Agency, updated its guidelines to reflect the understanding that soil is now recognized as a significant route of lead exposure for kids. This is because they can swallow or breathe in soil while playing. Young children, in particular, often put their hands in their mouths, which might have contaminated dirt on them.

And here lies the real problem: lead is heavily toxic. Exposure could lead to developmental delays, learning difficulties, behavior issues, reduced IQ, and other serious health problems in children.

Now, the fastest and easiest way to get rid of lead in soil is through a process called “capping.” This involves burying the contaminated soil under a foot of new soil or mulch. Capping helps prevent direct contact with the lead-contaminated soil, reducing exposure risk. However, ongoing monitoring and maintenance are necessary to make sure it continues to prevent exposure.

If you’re concerned about lead in your soil, there are several lead-related programs and services available in Michigan that can provide assistance. Visit michigan.gov [michigan.gov] to find resources near you.

