Study finds Detroit is second worst US city to find job

(WXYZ) - If the hunt for a job is your focus in 2018, Detroit isn't the place to be, at least that's according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal finance website says in a blog post that it compared more than 180 cities using 26 job market indicators. Those indicators include job opportunities, monthly average starting salary, unemployment rate and more.

Detroit, according to the findings, did not fair well.

Here's where Detroit fell with the data:

179th – Job Opportunities

180th – Unemployment Rate

165th – Industry Variety

53rd – Monthly Average Starting Salary*

181st – % of Workforce Living in Poverty

178th – Median Annual Income*

74th – Housing Affordability

32nd – Avg. Work & Commute Time

Check out the full rankings here: http://bit.ly/1L6Oqbr.