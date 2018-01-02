Study finds Detroit is second worst US city to find job
7:17 AM, Jan 2, 2018
(WXYZ) - If the hunt for a job is your focus in 2018, Detroit isn't the place to be, at least that's according to a new study from WalletHub.
The personal finance website says in a blog post that it compared more than 180 cities using 26 job market indicators. Those indicators include job opportunities, monthly average starting salary, unemployment rate and more.
Detroit, according to the findings, did not fair well.
Here's where Detroit fell with the data:
179th – Job Opportunities
180th – Unemployment Rate
165th – Industry Variety
53rd – Monthly Average Starting Salary*
181st – % of Workforce Living in Poverty
178th – Median Annual Income*
74th – Housing Affordability
32nd – Avg. Work & Commute Time
Check out the full rankings here: http://bit.ly/1L6Oqbr.
