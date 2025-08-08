Study finds Michigan's teacher pay continues to fall compared to rest of the US

(WXYZ) — Teacher salaries in Michigan are still losing ground compared to other states, according to a new report from Michigan State University.

The annual "Teacher Compensation in Michigan" report was released this month and shows how far behind the state compares to the rest of the nation.

According to the report, Michigan ranks 44th nationally in average starting salary for 2023-24, dropping from 41st in 2022-23 and 39th in 2021-22. The average starting salary in Michigan is $41,645, compared to the average starting salary in the U.S. at $46,526.

Michigan's overall average teacher salary has also dropped from 16th to 19th in the nation with the average salary of $69,067. That's compared to the average national salary at $72,030.

"Since the 2021-2022 school year, both starting and average teacher salaries have increased in nominal terms, but Michigan continues to lose ground relative to other states," the study reads.

The study's goal is to highlight the potential weakening of the state's ability to recruit and retain talented educators.