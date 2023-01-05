Watch Now
News

Actions

Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100

Shrinking Glaciers
Becky Bohrer/AP
FILE - Chunks of ice float on Mendenhall Lake in front of the Mendenhall Glacier on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. A study of all of the world's 215,000 glaciers published on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, finds even if with the unlikely minimum warming of only a few tenths of a degrees more, the world will lose nearly half its glaciers by the end of the century. With the warming we're now on track to get, the world will lose two-thirds of its glaciers and overall glacier mass will drop by one-third while sea level rises 4.5 inches just from melting glaciers. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Shrinking Glaciers
Shrinking Glaciers
Shrinking Glaciers
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 14:05:24-05

A new study calculates that two-thirds of the world's glaciers will disappear by the end of the century at current climate change trends.

Thursday's study in the journal Science looks at all of the world's 215,000 glaciers and finds they are melting faster than scientists originally thought.

But how fast they melt depends on how much the world warms. For many small glaciers, it's already too late.

The new study projects that global warming will melt between 38 trillion and 64 trillion metric tons of glacial ice between now and the end of century. That would add 3.5 to 6.5 inches to sea levels.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!