Macomb County public works commissioner wants independent flood probe

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit official is calling for an independent investigation of a pump station blamed for flooding that ruined thousands of basements in the region.

Candice Miller is the Macomb County public works commissioner. Miller says everyone knew intense rain was coming last Friday. But she says "it appears there was a management failure at the Conner Creek pump station." Conner Creek is run by the Great Lakes Water Authority, a regional water and wastewater agency. Macomb County is a member.

The agency said the Conner Creek station was down for less than an hour. In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan says 71 crews will be deployed to neighborhoods to remove possessions piled along curbs.