Sugar Factory opening in Downtown Detroit on Aug. 29

(WXYZ) — Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open its location in Downtown Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29.

The internationally-known eatery and celebrity hotspot will be located inside the Bedrock One Campus Martius Building, inside the former Hard Rock Cafe location.

This will be the first Michigan location for the brand, which is famous for its legendary desserts, colorful dining rooms and crazy entrees.

“We are excited to bring our decadent dishes, sweets and treats to the Detroit community, which have been enjoyed by guests around the world for over a decade,” shared owner Charissa Davidovici. “The energy and atmosphere of downtown and the One Campus Martius building is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s family-friendly dining.”

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, which will be located right in front of the One Campus Martius building.

“There’s nothing else like this internationally-recognized brand in the market and we’re excited to watch it become a destination for Detroiters and visitors,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Vice President of Leasing. “Sugar Factory’s lively and playful atmosphere will make an excellent addition to Downtown Detroit’s family-friendly options, and will be the natural place for a treat after ice skating or playing on the beach at Campus Martius just across the street.”

It was announced the restaurant was coming to Downtown Detroit in early 2022.

Reservations are available by phone at 947-219-0700 or on their website.

