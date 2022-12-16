Watch Now
Sullivan's Steakhouse to open inside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit

Posted at 1:26 PM, Dec 16, 2022
A new upscale steakhouse is set to open inside the Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit next year.

Sullivan's Steakhouse will take over the space that was formerly occupied by Michael Symon's Roast, which closed abruptly earlier this year inside the hotel.

The restaurant said it offers hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, cocktails, jazz music and more.

"A steakhouse experience should be unforgettable. That’s why Sullivan’s is rooted in the rich tradition of classic steakhouses, but with a lively twist that turns every meal into a night to remember," the website reads.

The restaurant has 14 locations around the country with Detroit set to be its 15th.

