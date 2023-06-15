Summer festivals, car shows and more: Here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Last weekend was incredibly busy throughout metro Detroit, and that excitement keeps up this weekend. Here are 7 things to do in the D.

Juneteenth Weekend



Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

Throughout Detroit

The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth weekend. It starts with a Beats & BBQ Block Party at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Friday. Saturday will be a Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion. Sunday will be a Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Eastern Market Shed 5

Motor Muster



Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

Greenfield Village

Motor Muster is one of the country's most exciting historic vehicle shows with hundreds of cars throughout Greenfield Village.

Arts and Acts Festival



Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Cady St., Northville Art House Grounds and Public Green Space in Northville

The 13th annual Arts and Acts Festival will feature more than 100 fine artisans and crafters, entertainment activities, food, drinks and more

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars



Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Ford Field

The USFL's Michigan Panthers will play their final game of the season at Ford Field on Sunday night. It's also WWE night at the game.

Riverview Summerfest



Thursday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Young Patriots Park on Sibley Rd. in Riverview

Riverview Summerfest returns with a carnival, live music, beer tent, helicopter rides, a cornhole tournament and more.

Oak Park Summer Blast



Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oak Park Community Center at 14300 Oak Park Blvd.

The Oak Park Summer Blast will feature the Skerbeck Family Carnival and dozens of rides, food and activities for all ages, a mini pub, music, concessions and more.

Detroit City FC Women's vs. Flint City AFC

