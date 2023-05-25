Summer gas prices not expected to spike this summer, AAA says

(WXYZ) — Millions of Michiganders are planning on hitting the road this weekend for Memorial Day. According to AAA, around 1.1 million people in Michigan plan on driving this holiday weekend and thankfully, gas prices are fairing much better this year than last.

Nonetheless, while gas prices are down this year, drivers tell 7 Action News reporter Ali Hoxie that gas prices are still too high.

“You can’t do nothing with 100 bucks no more,” Same Nehme said.

"They're too high," David Sissen adds.

Last year, gas prices in Michigan were about $1 a gallon higher, according to AAA.

"It was more than painful,” Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said.

According to De Haan, the rate increases by the Federal Reserve have helped tame prices at the pump.

“Americans, many times last year, took big road trips even with higher prices because of the searing hot economy. Now that things have cooled down, Americans are a little bit more cautious about hitting the road," he said.

With the warmer months coming, gas prices are expected to fluctuate, but there won't be a major uptick because the switch to the more expensive summer gasoline blend has already happened.

Barring any major natural disasters or events, De Haan says gas prices should stay pretty steady.

"No $5, $4 a gallon,” he said.