Sumpter Township voters reject police millage, cutting department funding by over 40 percent

SUMPTER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sumpter Township voters rejected a police protection millage Tuesday, dealing a significant financial blow to the local police department and leaving township officials scrambling to find a path forward.

Watch Randy Wimbley's report below

Sumpter Township voters reject millage proposal for police funding

Following the vote, the police department posted to it's Facebook page about the rejection.

"...we have lost all millage funding, which has reduced our operating funds by over 40%. As you can imagine, this is devastating to our ability to provide the level of police services that you, our residents, expect and deserve," the post read in part.

The millage received support from 43 percent of voters.

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Gregory Sanders was among those who voted in favor of the measure.

"We weren't looking for that to happen. You know, it's very important that we have that protection here and for that tohappen is, is, it's gonna hurt," Sanders said.

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Resident Beth Semelroth, who also supported the millage, shared similar concerns.

"It's certainly frightening to think you lose 41% of your protection," Semelroth said.

Not all residents, however, are convinced the budget cut will directly impact their quality of life.

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"We're small, so it wouldn't affect us as much as it would, you know, a bigger city," resident Michelle Branch said.

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"It seems like a quiet neighborhood around here. I don't really see a whole lot of crime. I mean, I'm sure there's crime, but never was a lot of crime around here when I was younger," resident Brian Herron said.

Township Trustee Tim Rush said the police department has not had a millage increase since 2011, but remains fully funded through the end of this year.

Rush believes the township is losing out on critical revenue from mobile home communities he says are not assessed properly. He said those communities contribute roughly 3 percent of tax revenue to the police department, yet account for nearly 40percent of all police calls.

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Anthony Swafford, who lives in a local mobile home community,said he supports the police but did not make it to the polls Tuesday because of his work schedule.

"I do support my police and I do see a lot of police activity here and I, I appreciate them patrolling daily," Swafford said.

He added that he would vote in favor of the millage if given another opportunity.

"But if you get another shot at it, -- I'll definitely -- vote for it.Yeah, I definitely, I support, support the blue all day," Swafford said.

Township officials are calling an emergency board meeting Thursday to get the millage back on the November ballot.Township leaders must finalize and submit new millage ballot language to Wayne County by Aug. 11.

A Sumpter Township trustee said low voter turnout played a major role in the millage's failure, and officials are banking on higher turnout in November to pass the measure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has beenconverted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Oureditorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairnessand accuracy.

