Sunday and Tuesday markets at Eastern Market kick off in June

(WXYZ) — Summer markets on Sunday and Tuesday are returning to Eastern Market starting this June, according to the Eastern Market Partnership.

Tuesday, June 2, marks the first Tuesday market of the season, and then Sunday markets begin on Sunday, June 8.

The markets last through September.

The Sunday market features local craftsmen, artisans, closing, and apparel with events in Shed 5. Those markets run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday markets run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature the regular Saturday market vendors, plus additional health and wellness resources, free yoga and Zumba.

Food trucks will also be on hand for both markets with many businesses open to eat, shop and explore.