Sunday and Tuesday markets at Eastern Market return through September

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eastern Market's Tuesday and Sunday markets are back for the summer season, officials announced on Monday.

In addition to the regular Saturday market, the Sunday and Tuesday markets will offer expanded opportunities to shop for local produce for the rest of the summer.

The Tuesday market brings many of the popular Saturday vendors to Shed 3 with fresh produce, baked goods, local products and more. There will also be free yoga from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Zumba from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastern Market also partnered with Farm Bureau Insurance to bring youth groups to the market on Tuesdays with free transportation and a $20 market voucher.

The Tuesday market also participates in the "Double Up Food Bucks" program which matches Bridge Card purchases dollar for dollar when spent on Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables.

Then, on Sunday, the market shifts away from the traditional farmers' market. Instead, it focuses on Detroit-made goods with more than 225 artisans, crafters, designers, vintage vendors and more inside Shed 5.

This year, there will also be a DJ spinoff series "Westside vs. Eastside" starting July 27.

Food trucks will be on site for both markets and nearby businesses will be open.

“Our Sunday and Tuesday markets are great indicators of how Eastern Market has grown over the years,” Eastern Market Director of Markets Lonni Thomas said in a statement. “While the market is well known for being a food hub, it has also evolved into a platform for small businesses of all types to thrive. From the local artists and designers on the Sunday Markets to the energetic Zumba teacher on Tuesdays, our spring and summer markets are definitely the place to support local entrepreneurs. Eastern Market continues to nourish a happier, healthier, and wealthier Detroit.”

