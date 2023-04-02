Sunday marks World Autism Day: Here's how you can show support

April 2 marks World Autism Awareness Day — the entire month of April is World Autism Month.
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a broad range of conditions that affects a person's social skills and communication. The organization Autism Speaks says there are many subtypes of autism and each are "influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors."
Groups supporting people with autism have collaborated on public service campaigns to increase awareness. The ABC television network has a popular prime-time drama called "The Good Doctor" in which the main character is a surgeon with autism.
There is a lot of work being done to shed light on the disorder as well as raise funds for research on it.
The signs of autism
Parents and guardians may begin to notice signs of autism in children as young as 6 months old, but especially at ages 2 and 3 years old. Children who may have autism will probably have fewer big smiles or engaging expressions than children without it. They may also make little or no eye contact.
Autism Speaks says these are some of the signs for which to look:
• Sensory sensitivities
• Gastrointestinal disorders
• Seizures and sleep issues
• Anxiety
• Depression
• Attention issues
Early intervention is key to improving autism issues, especially communication and learning. People who need support to care for someone with autism have that available; here are some options on where to begin:
• Global Autism Project
• Autism Speaks
• Brain Balance Achievement Centers
• The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation
• Autism Society
Supporters can participate in World Autism Month in a variety of ways:
- Pledge your support and uploading your photo to become part of our worldwide mosaic of unity and collaboration.
- Make a meaningful, lasting impact for people with autism with your gift. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to show your support. Donate today!
- Join our 2.8 million social followers to help foster understanding and acceptance by sharing the diverse stories of people on the spectrum or telling your own. Submit your story for our social media pages.
- Engage in the Autism Speaks Kindness Campaign to fundraise for the autism community while sharing purposeful acts of kindness that encourage acceptance, understanding and inclusion.
- Learn all the ways you can fundraise on social media.
- Show your support by wearing our official World Autism Month gear.
- Light It Up Blue on April 2 in celebration of people with autism and those who love and support them. Join the thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes and communities around the world and come together on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day to shine a light on the autism community.
Whether you have autism, love someone who does or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community – let’s stand together and pledge our support to make a world of difference by helping all people with autism reach their full potential.