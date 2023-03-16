Supercross, sneaker exchange & more on list of 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's going to be another busy weekend in metro Detroit with events happening all over Southeast Michigan.

Below are 7 things to do in the D:

AMA Supercross Championship

Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Ford Field

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to Ford Field as part of the SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM schedule. Storylines abound for the 2023 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature some of the most talented athletes the sport has ever seen. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2-time defending Supercross World Champion and ESPY award winning Eli Tomac, 2-time world champion Cooper Webb and 2018 world champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig, all from America.

Michigan Sneaker XChange

Saturday, March 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Huntington Place

Alvin Alley American Dance Theatre

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Detroit Opera House

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has for more than 50 years entertained generations, transcended barriers and celebrated the African American cultural experience. Now, under the leadership of visionary artistic director Robert Battle, don’t miss this Detroit favorite as they honor the legacy of their founder while developing the next generation of choreographers.

Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show

Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntington Place

The annual Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show marks the beginning of spring across SE Michigan and it's the perfect place to connect face-to-face with thousands of homeowners who are ready to get their home improvement projects started for the new year.

St. Patrick's Day Party and Pokemon Day at Canterbury Village

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 will include live music, dancing, Irish food, drink specials, bagpipes and more from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Pokemon Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and include a Pokemon-themed scavenger hunt, free cards and more.

Detroit City FC watch party

Saturday, March 18 starting at 8 p.m. at Detroit City Clubhouse

Detroit City FC is looking for its first win of the 2023 season after a loss in their season opener last weekend. They take on El Paso Locomotive at 9:30 p.m. on the road, but a watch party at the Detroit City Clubhouse will start at 8 p.m.

Hampton University Concert Choir

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Westminster Church of Detroit – 17567 Hubbell Avenue Detroit, MI 48235

Hampton University Concert Choir will be making a visit to the Metro Detroit area. Special guest by The Detroit Youth Choir.

