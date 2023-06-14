'Superstar: Aaliyah' one-hour special airs Wednesday night on Channel 7

ABC will premiere a new one-hour special on R&B, pop and hip-hop icon Aaliyah on Wednesday night.

The special is called "Superstar: Aaliyah," and will follow the artist's legendary life, legacy, and explores her rise to fame. Aaliyah, who grew up in Detroit, died at the age of 22 in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

"The program sheds light on the circumstances of her underage marriage to R. Kelly, who has since been convicted as a sex offender, and shows how Aaliyah's relevance continues as a new generation experiences her music decades later," ABC said.

It will feature interviews with those who were close to Aaliyah, including music executive Damon Dash, her uncle and Blackground Records Founder Barry Hankerson, and many more, plus with other recording artists who said Aaliyah influenced them.

You can watch "Superstar: Aaliyah" at 10 p.m. on Channel 7.