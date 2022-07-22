Watch Now
Supreme Court move allows Jackson to take part in race case

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 22, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has taken a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions.

Jackson had pledged during her confirmation hearing to sit out the case involving Harvard's admissions policy because she was a member of the school's board.

The Harvard dispute had been joined to a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina.

The court on Friday split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case.

Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university.

