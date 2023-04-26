Watch Now
Supreme Court on ethics issues: Not broken, no fix needed

Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 26, 2023
]WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is speaking with one voice in response to recent criticism of the justices' ethical practices: No need to fix what isn't broken.

The justices' response struck some critics and ethics experts as tone deaf at a time of heightened attention on the justices activities and a historic dip in public approval as measured by opinion polls.

While the court's six conservatives and three liberals have been deeply divided on some of the most contentious issues of the day including abortion, gun rights and the place of religion in public life, they seem united on this particular principle: on ethics they will set their own rules and police themselves.

