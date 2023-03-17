Supreme Court remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered during ceremonies at the Supreme Court.

The justice was a champion for women's rights and died just ahead of the 2020 election.

Ginsburg's death allowed then-President Donald Trump to replace the liberal icon with a conservative justice, moving the high court to the right.

The ceremonies at the Supreme Court are a tradition following the death of a justice.

A portion of Friday's ceremonies will be livestreamed on the court's website. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.