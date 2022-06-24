Watch Now
News

Actions

Supreme Court: The leaked abortion draft versus the opinion

Supreme Court Abortion
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Authorities stand guard by a fence outside the Supreme Court following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court Abortion
Supreme Court Abortion
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 16:10:42-04

BOSTON (AP) — The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade to end constitutional protections for abortion hews closely to the leaked draft opinion that was published in May.

Key passages in Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion and the final ruling are identical, including sharp denunciations of the Roe ruling as "egregiously wrong," with "exceptionally weak" reasoning and "damaging consequences."

The major additions to the final copy are pointed rebukes of the dissent from the court's three liberal justices as well as a concurring opinion from Chief Justice John Roberts.

The draft opinion labeled a "1st Draft" of the "Opinion of the Court" was leaked in a nearly unprecedented breach of protocol.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!