Suren, beloved camel at the Detroit Zoo, dies at the age of 18

Suren, an 18-year-old camel who spent most of her life at the Detroit Zoo, has passed away after a compassionate euthanization.

According to the Detroit Zoo, Suren has experienced increasing discomfort and mobility challenges from osteoarthritis.

Her animal care and veterinary teams explored a variety of treatments to help maintain her comfort and quality of life, including stem cell therapy and joint injections.

During the evening of Thursday, July 30, zookeepers observed Suren unable to stand.

They said that despite receiving additional care and effort to help her, her condition did not improve. The zoo's veterinary team made the decision to compassionately euthanize her.

"These decisions are never easy, but they are rooted in a deep commitment to an animal’s well-being and quality of life. Throughout her many years at the Detroit Zoo, Suren touched the hearts of staff, volunteers and guests with her easygoing and gentle nature," the post reads. "Her care team says she was a smart and natural leader who was always quick to pick up on training. She was loved by all who knew her, and she is deeply missed."

Suren's daughter, Rusi, remains at the zoo, and the team has identified a compatible companion for Rusi.