Survey asks for input on potential rail line from Detroit to Traverse City & Petoskey

The North+South Passenger Rail Line is seeking public feedback for a potential rail line that would connect Detroit to Northern Michigan.

Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, a nonprofit, is looking for public feedback with the survey. You can take the survey here.

"As we are working through a major planning study for the route this year, we want to hear from you! Your input is essential. By completing this survey, you'll help us understand travel needs, preferences, and priorities, ensuring that this service is designed for people who will use it," the survey language reads.

The North+South Rail Project would start in Detroit and go to Ann Arbor before heading north to mid- and Northern Michigan.

Potential stations are:



Detroit

Ann Arbor

Howell

Durand

Owosso

Alma

Mt. Pleasant

Clare

Cadillac

Traverse City

Kalkaska

Petoskey

The proposed train route would run on almost an entirely state-owned rail corridor that already exists.