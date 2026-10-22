Survivor, Advocate Share Personal Stories Ahead of Haven Day of Giving

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Domestic violence can leave scars that last a lifetime — affecting not only the person being abused, but the children and families forced to live through it.

For one mother, Haven became a lifeline when her daughter was violently attacked.

For Haven's CEO, the mission is personal, too. Christine Kenel grew up in a home where her mother was abused. Today, she's leading the very organization that helps survivors find safety and support.

As Haven prepares for its 24-hour Day of Giving on October 23, 2026, these two women are sharing their stories — and reminding the community why this work matters.

For Jamie Matthews, the call came on a day that should have been a celebration — her daughter Hope’s 18th birthday.

“On my daughter's 18th birthday, I got a phone call that no parent ever wants to get. She had just been violently abused by her boyfriend and strangled, and I could hear her screaming in complete panic in the background,” said Jamie Matthews.

Jamie rushed to get her daughter. An officer also gave her Haven’s contact information.

As a police lieutenant, Kenel saw Haven help victims and families navigate trauma — work she now leads herself.

Despite changes in funding, she says Haven continues to serve survivors.

“Throughout all these ups and downs with funding, we have never stopped serving our clients, and we continue to leave the doors open,” said Christine Kenel, CEO of Haven.

On October 23, 2026, Haven will hold a 24-hour Day of Giving, with a goal of raising $100,000 to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Jamie hopes people will consider even a small donation.

“If you just one day went without that coffee and called Haven and donated that $7 instead, not only are you helping survivors, you are part of something bigger than yourself,” said Matthews.

For Jamie, supporting Haven is a way to honor Hope and help other families find the support they need.

For Kenel, it’s a chance to turn her own childhood experience into hope for others.

Two women, two different journeys — united in the belief that survivors deserve support and a chance to move forward.

To donate: Haven Day of Giving

