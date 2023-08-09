Watch Now
Suspect accused of stealing $2K in merchandise from Nike store on Woodward

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a person is now in custody after they were accused of stealing $2,000 in merchandise from the Nike store on Woodward.

MSP says troopers saw the 35-year-old suspect near Woodward and Park before the suspect ran north.

Troopers were able to arrest him at the intersection of Woodward and Elizabeth Street. A trooper sustained a deep laceration in his left elbow with minor injuries to his left knee and right elbow and received stitches at the hospital.

The suspect is currently being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

