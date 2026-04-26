Suspect armed with knife shot & killed by Monroe County sheriff's deputy

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person armed with a knife was shot and killed by a Monroe County sheriff's deputy on Sunday morning, outside of a hotel.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to the hotel on N. Dixie Highway near I-75 and Frenchtown Township around 11:08 a.m. on a report that a person had threatened a citizen while soliciting money.

The deputy made contact with the suspect and reported that the suspect had a knife. The deputy then said he had deployed his taser twice, then later reported he fired his gun twice and the suspect was struck.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy began emergency aid and multiple agencies responded to assist.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy is being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure.