Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting & killing man in Pontiac robbery attempt

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot & killed another man during a robbery attempt in Pontiac this weekend.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Crystal Lake just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Police found a man who had been shot in the back. That man — identified as 28-year-old Kevonte Javon Smith — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the area after the shooting. He was found three hours later, thanks to the help of a K-9 unit and drones.

Detectives say that the two men knew each other. They also say that the suspect was on probation on a drug conviction and had served prison time for an unarmed robbery conviction in 2016.

It is so sad to see when lives are lost for absolutely no reason,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “We look forward to this individual being held to account for the suspected violent homicide. I am proud of our team that within three hours we were able to identify, locate, take into custody a suspect and recover the suspected murder weapon and clothing. A full team effort.”

