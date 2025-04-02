Suspect arrested in alleged vandalism at Meadow Brook Hall

(WXYZ) — A suspect has been taken into custody and charged in connection to vandalism at Meadow Brook Hall that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

According to Oakland University, the suspect was arrested after an anonymous tip.

“This act of vandalism has been a very upsetting situation for all of us,” added Bill Matt, executive director of Meadow Brook Hall. “We are greatly appreciative of the Oakland University Police Department for their excellent work in apprehending the responsible party."

Original story below

After someone purposely broke two of Meadow Brook Hall’s historic stained glass windows earlier this month, the estate is kicking off a new initiative, asking the community to help get them restored to their original splendor.

Meadow Brook Hall Executive Director Bill Matt said the windows were broken during the early hours of February 4. The suspect reportedly kicked in one window and smashed another with a tool.

"It's kind of a mix of grief and horror, how anybody, an adult, could damage a National Historic Landmark," said Matt.

The Meadow Brook team launched The 1929 Club. This philanthropic monthly giving club, a nod to the year Meadow Brook was founded, aims to have people commit to giving $19.29 a month to support the cultural institution and restore the stained glass windows.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett has pledged to be the first member of the club.

"As Mayor of Rochester Hills, I take great pride in the unique gems that make our community special – and one of those is certainly Meadow Brook Hall, our nationally recognized historic venue located right down the street," said Barnett in a statement. "After the vandalism, we want to get Meadow Brook Hall looking beautiful and back on its feet as quickly as possible.”

According to Meadow Brook, it will cost $35,000 to replace the windows, which depicted scenes of the arts and are at the top of the estate’s ballroom. While Meadow Brook does have insurance, we're told the deductible was much higher than the cost of the damage. Meadow Brook was also recently approved for a grant to help with window restoration, but Matt says the recent vandalism was not factored into that cost.

"It wasn't part of our budget and you know we really need the support because we are donation-based, basically a non-profit," said Matt.

If you want to learn more about The 1929 Club or make a pledge, click here.

