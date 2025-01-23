Suspect arrested in Oakland County by newly-formed human trafficking task force

The Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force has made its first arrest, Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced during a press conference on Thursday.

Bouchard said that the task force is a first-of-its-kind in the county and they have partnered with the Madison Heights Police Department for the arrest.

Police arrested 61-year-old Damon Napier for alleged human trafficking involving two different cases – one out of Southfield and another out of Warren.

They believe that there may be more victims, and they are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said Napier is charged with 10 counts between the two cases.

