Suspect arrested Monday morning in crime spree in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a suspect in a crime spree across Oakland County on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the 47-year-old suspect was wanted for stealing a van from a Home Depot parking lot. Deputies then responded to a report of a breaking and entering at a home in Lyon Township around 9 a.m.

Then, a short time later, there was an attempted break-in at a home in Milford, but the homeowner scared the suspect away.

Milford police spotted the van and began pursuing it for around 10 minutes before the van crashed in the area of I-96 and Kensington Rd.

Police tased the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was not injured.