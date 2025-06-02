Suspect barricades themself in home after shooting on Detroit's east side, dog shot by police

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a suspect barricaded themself in a home on Detroit's east side following an overnight shooting.

Police tell us that around 2:30 a.m., a man who claimed to have been shot at a home on Roxbury ran to a gas station on Whittier and Hayes for help. Police told us the man was grazed by a bullet and has since been released from the hospital.

At the same time of this incident, police noticed a ShotSpotter notification at a home in the 10000 block of Roxbury. Investigators proceeded to surround the home, as it was believed the person who shot the victim, who fled to the gas station, was in the home.



The alleged shooter started to exit the home when a dog ran out and started running towards officers. Captain John Stewart with the 10th Precinct confirmed that the dog was shot by police, and they plan to render aid to the animal as soon as possible.

On scene, our crew saw six people — five men and one woman — being detained as police attempted to clear the home.

The condition of the dog is unknown at this time. Police say it's also unclear who lives in the home.

This is a developing situation. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.