Suspect charged after woman robbed at gunpoint in Plymouth Township, police say

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect was taken into custody after police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Plymouth Township on Sunday.

The robbery happened at the Shell gas station on 5 Mile Road near Beck Road.

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When officers arrived, an 18-year-old woman told them her wallet and cellphone were stolen by a woman who was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol. The victim told police the suspect took off in a black Jeep SUV.

Investigators found the suspect and the vehicle in Dearborn. Police in Plymouth Township and Dearborn coordinated. The suspect, a 35-year-old Wayne woman, was taken into custody in the lot of a Dearborn gas station.

The victim’s stolen property was recovered along with the suspected firearm, police say.

Investigators say they also found evidence that shows the suspect could be responsible for multiple other crimes in the Detroit area.

“Investigators moved quickly utilizing technology and other investigative techniques to identify the suspect vehicle and suspect. A coordinated effort with the Dearborn Police Department resulted with the arrest of this dangerous suspect on an active crime spree,” Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel said in a statement.

Police are continuing to investigate and plan to submit information to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for a review on charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Hayes at 734-354-3234.

