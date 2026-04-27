Suspect charged in murder of Melvindale officer takes stand in his own defense

(WXYZ) — The man charged in the 2024 murder of Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday.

Watch his testimony in the video below

Michael Lopez, man charged in murder of Melvindale officer, takes stand in his own defense

The trial for Michael Lopez resumed Monday morning, and just after lunch, the prosecution rested its case.

When the defense took over, they called Lopez to the stand. Before that, the judge had to confirm that Lopez would follow the rules after he had outbursts last week during the hearing.

Watch below: Judge removes Michael Lopez from courtroom after another outburst

Judge removes Michael Lopez from courtroom after another outburst

Lopez claims he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Said on July 21, 2024, while Said was pursuing Lopez.

After a two-day manhunt, officers captured Lopez in Southwest Detroit, using Said's own handcuffs to make the arrest.

Lopez is charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession.

During his own testimony, Lopez said he felt like he was in a position where he had to choose, and said shooting Said was "the most difficult thing I've ever had to do."

He detailed the moments leading up to the shooting, saying it started when he and a female were walking near a car wash.

During the cross-examination, the prosecution asked about Lopez's criminal history, and also talked about how he has run from police officers before.

After nearly an hour, the testimony was halted when Lopez began bringing up something that he was told not to bring up. The judge ordered the jurors out of the courtroom and the trial was paused.

After the pause, the prosecution asked that the entire testimony be stricken from the record because they weren't able to finish their cross-examination, and the judge ended court for the day. The hearing will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch previous coverage from the trial in the videos below

Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said