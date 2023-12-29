Suspect charged in string of commercial break-ins in Pontiac was just released from prison

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of commercial break-ins in Pontiac earlier this week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect broke into five businesses starting Dec. 26 and had the same pattern of behavior.

Detectives also said the pattern is similar to a string of burglaries that happened last year, and that the suspect had just been released from prison.

They identified the suspect as 54-year-old Freddie Harrison, and he was taken into custody within 90 minutes of a BOL being issued.

Harrison was released from prison on parole on Dec. 22 and absconded from parole on Dec. 25.

It's estimated he caused about $15,000 in damage but only stole about $500.