Suspect charged with hate crime for vandalizing an Oak Park synagogue

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is facing a hate crime charge and up to five years in prison after police say he spray-painted a swastika and antisemitic slurs on an Oak Park synagogue.

David Gorevitz was arraigned Friday afternoon from his cell at the Oakland County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond. During the arraignment, Gorevitz slammed a glass window after refusing to leave his cell.

WXYZ David Gorevitz

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said Gorevitz targeted Congregation Beth Shalom on Lincoln in Oak Park on Wednesday. Police arrested him on Thursday.

Rabbi Robert Gamer said a high school student first discovered the vandalism just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Staff immediately contacted Oak Park police and alerted the local Jewish community.

"It was right on this pillar right here. It was, you can see it's still a little discolored from where we were able to, our staff was able to come out with sandpaper," Gamer said.

"Immediately, my first thought is how do I take care of the members of my community," Gamer said.

WXYZ Rabbi Robert Gamer

"We have someone who survived the holocaust who’s probably going to be here tomorrow morning," Gamer said.

"We have a 102-year-old veteran of World War II who fought for the Allies. What is he going to think when he sees this on his synagogue?" Gamer said.

In court, arraignment attorney Todd Kaluzny suggested Gorevitz may be mentally unstable.

"Usually I wouldn’t do it at arraignment, but it should be very clear to anybody he needs a competency evaluation," Kaluzny said.

Rabbi Robert Gamer shows where the vandalism was on the synagogue

Rabbi Robert Gamer shows where the vandalism was on the temple

Judge Jamie Powell Horowitz of the 45th District Court noted this is not Gorevitz’s first run-in with the law.

"He does have priors for larceny, malicious destruction of property, trespass, disturbing the peace, burglary, assault and battery," Horowitz said.

Deputy Director of Oak Park Public Safety Jason Ginopolis said police are familiar with the suspect.

WXYZ Deputy Director of Oak Park Public Safety Jason Ginopolis

"We know him from the area," Ginopolis said.

"It’s a very unfortunate incident that occurred Wednesday, but I hope that it reinforces that this type of behavior isn’t tolerated. We take a zero-tolerance approach to it," Ginopolis said.

Gamer said the incident is part of an alarming trend of attacks and vandalism against places of worship, offering a message to people of faith and to Gorevitz.

"Don’t respond to this with more fear and more hate," Gamer said.

"To this person I would say, I want to know why and try to move this person away from hatred," Gamer said.

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