Suspect fatally shoots neighbor, barricades himself inside home following confrontation in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ — Canton police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. on Saturday after the suspect confronted his neighbor.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside his home after the shooting before eventually surrendering to authorities.

“This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim,” said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh in a statement. “The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event.”

The investigation is ongoing.

