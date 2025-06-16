Suspect from transnational gang gets 10-20 years in high-end home invasions across Michigan

A man linked to a transnational gang suspected in high-end home invasions across Michigan was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Ignacio Antonio Ruiz-Saldias, 29, was convicted of one count of operating a criminal enterprise and three counts of conspiracy to commit home invasion – second degree.

Watch below: Oakland County sheriff public town hall on high-end break-ins

Oakland County sheriff to hold public town hall on high-end break-ins tonight

Ruiz-Saldias is allegedly part of a group that has broken into high-end homes in Oakland, Wayne and Kent counties, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and expensive handbags.

He is the first defendant tried in Oakland County as being part of the South American group that targeted homes in Oakland Township, Rochester Hills, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe and Ada Township.

Ruiz-Saldias and four others were arrested in March 2023 in Carmel, Indiana. Police discovered similarities in the home invasions.

Three other suspects are in Ohio and awaiting extradition.

Watch below: Transnational gangs hit Oakland County again, 8 high-end homes burglarized in 7 days