Suspect in alleged thefts from metro Detroit gym lockers also reportedly hit other states

The Troy Police Department said a suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple thefts in gym lockers in multiple cities.

According to police, the suspect, Terrence Harrington, is tied to numerous larceny and fraud cases across several states.

In Troy, police said the thefts took place from local gym locker rooms – specifically the Planet Fitness in Troy and two LA Fitness locations in Troy and Royal Oak.

The alleged crimes in metro Detroit took place in December 2024.

Police said Harrington is also a suspect in multiple cities in Michigan, as well as Washington, California and Nevada.

Harrington was extradited from Las Vegas to Michigan on Feb. 21, 2025, after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had evidence linking him to identity theft and credit card fraud.

Police say the special investigations unit is comprised of officers from Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak and Troy.

Harrington was arraigned on Monday on four counts of felony larceny from a building and eight counts of felony financial transaction devices. He was given a $200,000 bond.