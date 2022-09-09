Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon.

It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue.

Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in Detroit. When they arrived, the suspect came outside and fired several rounds at officers.

Detroit officers fired back and the incident turned into a barricaded situation.

The suspect was later taken into custody without further incident and was treated for minor injuries.

Westland police added that there was no involvement with a school and there is no threat to the community.