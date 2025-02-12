Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect in custody after court employee shot during eviction in Detroit

Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 4.37.44 PM.png
WXYZ
Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 4.37.44 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect was taken into custody after a court employee was shot while officers tried evicting a resident on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. at a home on Stahelin Avenue near Westfield Avenue.

Detroit police said someone inside the home opened fire on 36th District Court officials. The court worker was shot twice but is expected to he OK.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, leading to a standoff with dozens of police officers surrounding the property. The standoff lasted a couple hours before the suspect turned himself in without further incident.

No police officers were shot or returned fire, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody pending criminal charges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!